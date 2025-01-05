Telangana Government Takes Steps to Support Youth Employment and Education

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the government's commitment to filling public sector vacancies, aiming to support the youth of the state. Speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi Abhayahastham cheque distribution event held at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule People's Bhavan, the Chief Minister stated that several measures are being taken in accordance with the job calendar to address the employment needs of the youth.

During the event, 20 candidates who successfully passed the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination and were selected for interviews received cheques of Rs. 1 lakh each under the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhayahastham Scheme, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. These cheques were provided with the assistance of Singareni Collieries, symbolizing financial support for their future endeavors.

The Chief Minister clarified that the Rs. 1 lakh offered is not a financial aid but a gesture of encouragement. He stressed that the goal is to see more candidates from Telangana excel in the Civil Services, ensuring a larger representation from the state.

In his address, Revanth Reddy also reflected on the state’s recent efforts to address unemployment, stating that the past decade saw a lack of recruitment, which caused considerable distress among job seekers. Under the people’s government, in just its first year in power, an unprecedented 55,143 government jobs were filled, setting an example for the nation.

Highlighting Telangana’s efforts in the recruitment process, the Chief Minister pointed out that Group 1 exams, which had not been conducted in the last 14 years (including under unified Andhra Pradesh), were revived by the current administration. Overcoming several obstacles, the government successfully conducted exams for 563 Group 1 positions and is set to complete the recruitment process by March 31 of the following year.

The Chief Minister expressed his optimism for the future, encouraging all candidates preparing for the Civil Services exams to aim for success, saying that persistence leads to achievement. He expressed hopes that many would contribute to the state's future by securing Civil Services positions, further boosting Telangana’s role in national governance.

Additionally, the government is committed to supporting candidates preparing for the Civil Services exams through various encouragement initiatives. The Chief Minister expressed his ambition for Telangana to become the state with the highest number of Civil Services selections, asserting that this would be a point of pride for the region.

In a related development, an agreement was signed between Singareni Collieries and Bank of Baroda to provide financial security for Singareni employees. Each worker will now be covered under a Rs. 1.25 crore accident insurance policy.

The event was attended by Ministers including Tummala Nageshwar Rao, public representatives from the coal belt, and senior officials.