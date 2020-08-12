Telangana government to conduct crop data collection in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: There was a sharp discrepancy between the revenue records of crop acreage in Kamareddy district and the data recently collected by the agricultural authorities. The cultivable land area in Kamareddy district is 2,77,903 acres as per 1B revenue records. According to the survey, 1,29,305 acres of cultivable area was valued higher than the 1B revenue records.



According to their survey, 4,07,208 acres are under cultivation. With more land than the geography of the district, the authorities are in the process of determining the accuracy of the data by random assessment.

With the increase in irrigation water facilities in the State, the area under crop cultivation was also increased. Lack of proper agricultural cultivation information at field level is causing several problems during crop production. There are situations where the government may not be ready to address many issues such as seed shortage, fertilizer shortage, scale of finance and marketing in a timely manner.

To overcome this the government is conducting a survey with statistical tool for crop data collection from this year. With this, the Agriculture department officials in the last few days have registered the crop pattern at field level in the prescribed format. Everything is being registered.

In addition, the acreage of horticultural crops is being calculated. The authorities have decided to conduct random checks from August 16 to find out the errors in the registration process. The higher ups told the agriculture officials to speak with the farmers and record cultivation details. Revenue and agriculture officials have jointly collected the details of cultivable lands, endowment, forest, inam and Waqf lands, which were not included in revenue files. The area of farmland increased abnormally after field level data collection. In this context, the authorities decided to go to the field and examine the cultivation data once again.

Arrangements are being made in the coming days to purchase crop products based on crop registration acreage calculations. The government for the first time started registering the acreage of crop land based on the farmer with the intention of avoiding difficulties to them.

The superiors will look into crop details registered by the AEOs by cluster. Mandal agriculture officer will randomly examine 200 samples in mandals, 300 samples by agriculture divisional officer (ADA) and 500 samples by district agriculture officer (DAO).