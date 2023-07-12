  • Menu
Telangana Government to deploy VRAs in other depts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to deploy Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in other departments, based on their educational qualifications and skills. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to discuss the matter with VRAs and make recommendations.

The sub-committee, headed by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, will begin discussions with VRAs from Wednesday. The committee will also consider the views of VRAs on how their services can be best utilised in other departments.

The Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to take steps towards deploying VRAs as per the recommendations of the sub-committee. He has also ordered that the entire process should be completed within a week.

