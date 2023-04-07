Telangana government to distribute sheep to beneficiaries in 2nd phase

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to launch the second phase of its sheep distribution scheme, aiming to distribute sheep to 3.38 lakh beneficiaries. In a video conference with District Collectors, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed them to prepare an action plan for collecting sheep units, transportation, and deposits from the beneficiaries in line with the target of the second phase.

The Collectors from 12 districts, having the highest number of beneficiaries, were asked to take special measures, while completing the transport-related tenders immediately.

The CS also urged the collectors and their respective district people to attend the unveiling of the 125 feet Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue event on April 14. Special Chief Secretary to Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and other officials were also present in the video conference.