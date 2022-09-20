Telangana Government to mobilise Rs 30k crore by selling assets by Dec

Hyderabad: As the State was already struggling for financial resources to implement the long list of the welfare programmes, the Telangana government on Monday decided to mobilise Rs 30,000 crore by selling assets including the costly lands by this end of year.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minster KT Rama Rao held a high level meeting attended by State finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other top officials here.

The meeting discussed in detail how to generate funds to meet the growing financial needs mainly to implement Dalit bandhu and the proposed Girijana Bandhu and new Aasara pension scheme which required at least Rs 2,000 crore additional funds every month in the current financial year.

The proposal to sell the lands in the Azamabad industrial area in the city was also discussed. It is learnt that the total value of the lands in the industrial area would be around Rs 3000 crore. The meeting decided to speed up the sale of Rajig Swagruha assets in the city. The government is expecting Rs 2000 crore from the sale of Swagruha assets.