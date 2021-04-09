Telangana government to set up apparel industry in Sircilla

Telangana: The Telangana government on Friday inked a pact with Gokaldas images to set up an apparel industry in Rajanna Sircilla district. Gokaldas Images has come forward to invest in the apparel industry from Telangana state. The apparel industry will provide employment opportunities for 1,100 people in the state.

"The Company will create 1100 employment opportunities for the local youth. Out of this, 75% of the jobs will be given to women. Telangana Government will also provide skill training to the unemployed youth, making them industry-ready," Industries minister KT Rama Rao said.





In the presence of IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS, Gokaldas Images and Telangana Government entered a Memorandum of Understanding to set up their apparel industry in Sircilla Apparel Park. pic.twitter.com/3LXmWCPQ79 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 9, 2021





Gokaldas Images MD Sumir Hinduja, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms and Textiles director Shailaja Ramaiyer and others were present.