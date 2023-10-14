Live
Just In
Telangana governor responds to Pravalika's death, seeks report from DGP, CS, TSPSC
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday directed the state Chief Secretary, DGP and TSPSC to give a detailed report on the suicide of Group 2 aspirant Pravalika within 48 hours and urged the students not to lose patience. The governor also extended her condolences to the kin of Pravalika.
Pravalika who was undergoing coaching in Ashok Nagar of Hyderabad has committed suicide on Fridays night, which evoked a tension in the city with student union and opposition political parties coming onto the roads for protests. However, the police dispersed the students and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the last rites of Pravalika has begun in her native place in Warangal. The police have not allowed political leaders and student unions for funeral procession.
The tension prevails in Osmania University after there was an altercation between police and students following the protests. The incident is creating stir across the state and the Congress party has called on for the protests demanding justice to kin of Pravalika and accused government of the reason for the suicide.