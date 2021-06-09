Telangana: Governor Tamilasai Held A Virtual Meeting With The Vice-Chancellors Of All The 14 Universities In The State

Governor Dr. Tamilsai Soundarajan advised the Vice-Chancellors that universities should grow into centres of excellence. She said that universities should not be left as mere 'teaching universities' but should grow as centres of research and innovation. The Governor said that India ranks 49th in Global Innovation, but universities also need to be more proactive in research and innovation to bring India into the top twenty. She suggested that joint research in science and the social sciences on the Covid-19 crisis should also proceed. The Governor held a virtual meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of all the 14 universities in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor asked them to work together to further develop the state of Telangana in the education field and make it stand in the top position. The governor suggested promoting academic and social responsibility in universities, promoting research, vaccinating all students, further expanding Youth Red Cross and NSS services and village adoption programs.

She said universities have a responsibility to conduct classes and examinations in a timely manner and announce the results to ensure that the academic year is not lost. She reminded that there is a responsibility to provide special facilities for the students who are unable to avail online classes. The governor said online education should bridge digital gaps, but not widen gaps further. A total of 14 Vice-Chancellors from various universities briefed the Governor on the programs and progress of their universities.