Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulates Kishan Reddy on elevation

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended her heartiest congratulations to G Kishan Reddy on his elevation as the Central Cabinet Minister.

In a message, she said "Telangana is proud of its son of the soil Kishan Reddy on achieving the distinction of being the first Cabinet Minister from the State after its formation."

"Best wishes to Union Tourism and Culture Minister Kishan Reddy on his

elevation and new assignment in the service of the nation", she added.