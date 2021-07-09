Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulates Kishan Reddy on elevation

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan 

Highlights

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended her heartiest congratulations to G Kishan Reddy on his elevation as the Central Cabinet Minister

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended her heartiest congratulations to G Kishan Reddy on his elevation as the Central Cabinet Minister.

In a message, she said "Telangana is proud of its son of the soil Kishan Reddy on achieving the distinction of being the first Cabinet Minister from the State after its formation."

"Best wishes to Union Tourism and Culture Minister Kishan Reddy on his

elevation and new assignment in the service of the nation", she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X