Telangana: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extends greetings on Krishnashtami

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday extended her heartiest wishes and greetings to people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, Krishnashtami.



In a message, she said Lord Krishna emphasises on the importance of performing one's bounden duty without any expectation and leaving the results to the almighty.

"The immortal teachings of Lord Krishna stood the test of time. Sri Krishna's teachings inspired many generations and are still relevant and guide us to perform our duty with honesty, sincerity and detachment. May we all follow the path of virtue and righteousness shown by Lord Krishna and serve society with selflessness."

She said, "I wish you all joyous Krishnashtami celebrations in a festive mood and hope that Lord Krishna's blessings shall steer us all out of this Covid pandemic situation. Celebrate Krishnashtami by adhering to Covid preventive norms."