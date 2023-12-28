Telangana govt aims for a ‘genuine, realistic budget’ for 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to stop lavish spending in the current financial year and prepare a ‘ genuine’ annual budget for 2024-2025 financial year by taking into consideration the State’s income, expenditure and the requirement of funds for the implementation of six guarantees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on State finances with top officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He said that the State government will put the striking facts about the State's financial condition, challenges and the goals before people. The CM suggested the officials to prepare the annual budget considering that the ‘real’ Telangana has just came into being. The officials have been asked to reduce wasteful expenses without extravagance and the budget outlay for the next financial year (2024-2025) should be prepared to reflect the reality of the State's revenue and the expenditure.

Stating that the Central grants will be utilised 100 per cent, the CM ordered the officials to prepare a realistic budget without going into unnecessary grandeurs and boasting. The officials have been asked to prepare the estimation of the actual income of the State, requirement of budget to pay salaries of the government employees and fund requirement to implement the six guarantees.

The CM suggested that the government should have clarity on all the debts, dues and monthly expenses. The fact sheet of income and expenditure would be clear without any ambiguity ensuring people understand properly. The government owed the responsibility of convincing the entire Telangana people and not to satisfy a few persons.

Revanth reminded the officials that the government has a big responsibility of fulfilling the promises made to people during the elections and accountable to them. The CM also ordered to issue advertisements which are being given by the State government when it requires only and use the existing vehicles instead of buying new ones. The CM asked to make full use of the matching grants provided by the Center for various departments and schemes. The officials are warned not to give up the funds given by the Centre which are part of the State’s share.