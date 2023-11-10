Telangana govt changes Diwali holidays

Hyderabad: The Telangana government made an important announcement on Friday regarding the Diwali holiday. Earlier, the date of Diwali holiday was changed. To this extent, the government has issued a fresh order changing the holiday. It is known that according to the previous announcement, November 12th has been declared as Diwali holiday. Recently an announcement has been issued changing this date.

According to the latest announcement, the latest order was issued on Friday changing the Diwali holiday to November 13. The government has stated in the order that the changed holiday should be implemented for schools as well as government employees, organizations and private organizations.

Every year Telangana Sarkar releases the list of general holidays given to the employees in December of the previous year. According to that list, Diwali holiday was also given on November 12. However, it has been mentioned in the order that the day of the holiday has been changed according to the advice of scholars.

To this extent, the government has modified the order by changing it to November 13. With this, November 13th is going to be applied to employees as well as offices, business organizations and schools under the Negotiable Act. The government has declared 13th November (Monday) as a general holiday instead of an optional holiday.

As a result, public and private schools and colleges across the state of Telangana will have holidays for 3 consecutive days on the second Saturday (November 11), Sunday (November 12) and the next day Monday (November 13).