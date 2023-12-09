Telangana govt. enhances Aarogyasri coverage to Rs. 10 lakh

The newly formed Congress government has taken a decision to increase the cost of medical treatment under Aarogyasri to Rs.10 lakhs in the state. Officials stated in the order that it will come into effect from today.

According to the details, the Telangana government has increased the cost of medical treatment under Aarogyasri to to Rs.10 lakh and it will be implemented from today in all network hospitals across the state. Till now there is coverage up to five lakhs under Arogyashri, however, with the new decision, people will now have the opportunity to receive treatment under Aarogyasri up to Rs.10 lakhs. This will provide a significant increase in the financial support available for medical treatment.

The Aarogyasri scheme covers a total of 77.19 lakh people in the state. There are 1,310 hospitals across the state that provide Aarogyasri services, including 293 private hospitals, 198 government hospitals, and 809 Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

Under Aarogyasri, there are a total of 1,376 surgeries and 289 medical services available to the people. This includes a wide range of treatment options and medical procedures that can be accessed by those covered under the scheme.