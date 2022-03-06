Telangana govt failed on all fronts, flays Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Munugodu: MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy built 5 houses to homeless through Komatireddy Sushilamma trust with an expenditure of Rs 20 lakhs Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy stated that people of the State getting ready to give historic judgment in forthcoming days.

On Saturday, he took part in housewarming ceremony of five houses to homeless poor, which was built through Komatireddy Sushilamma Trust with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised Minister Jagadish Reddy to stop breaking coconuts with regards to government schemes but to bring funds for the development of Munugodu constituency.

Development does not mean 6-lane roads in CM KCR's Gajwel constituency. Develop Munugodu on par with Gajwel, he challenged. TRS is luring the opposition MLAs to join the party with offers, he said

CM KCR's North India tour has become a laughing stock for the people, he mocked.

He alleged that police in the State are working as TRS agents. State government failed in all fronts, he asserted.