Telangana Govt forms HYDRAA with CM as chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday created a dedicated organisation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), for planning, organising, coordinating, and implementing the measures for preparedness and prevention of urban disasters. It will be coordinating with other State and national agencies for prompt response and rescue operations in any disaster situation.

The government has decided to establish a single, unified agency for disaster management in the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), which will address challenges in other urbanised areas within the Outer Ring Road. The government issued orders in this regard. The government constituted the governing body of HYDRAA, with CM A Revanth Reddy as its chairman. The other members include: Municipal Administration Minister; in-charge ministers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri; GHMC Mayor; Chief Secretary; DGP; principal secretaries of Revenue; MAUD; head of the integrated command control centre; and HYDRAA Commissioner.

The commissioner, HYDRAA, should exercise responsibilities relating to disaster management, asset protection, enforcement, and other responsibilities as entrusted by the government from time to time. The jurisdiction of HYDRAA shall comprise the entire areas of GHMC and all ULBs and RLBs up to ORR and any area as may be specifically included or excluded by the government from time to time in the future.

The HYDRAA will comprise wings of asset protection, disaster management, and logistical support. Whenever HYDRAA is required to exercise penal or regulatory powers vested with other relevant authorities, it may coordinate and function along with such authorities or should entrust relevant powers and responsibilities to HYDRAA in accordance with the procedure established under relevant acts and rules, as the case may be. The HYDRAA will protect the assets of local bodies and government, such as parks, open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nalas, and the removal of lake encroachments, in coordination with the GHMC and other local bodies, besides the police.