Telangana govt hands over Kaleshwaram project case to CBI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government ordered a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project issue. The government already constituted former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh Commission to investigate the alleged irregularities, misuse of public funds and corruption in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.

The Ghose Commission of Inquiry submitted its report to the government on July 31, 2025. The state cabinet

approved by the commission report

on August 4, 2025. The state cabinet also took decision to table the report in the assembly and discussed in detail.

The Ghose Commission found several irregularities including negligence, deliberate suppression of facts and financial irregularities. The Commission concluded that faults took place in the construction of the three barrages. The commission also exposed the previous BRS government 's failure in preparing the plan to construct the Kaleshwaram project.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report stated that Medigadda barrage was damaged due to lack of planning, design and quality control deficiencies. The NDSA has identified that the defects in the construction were due to poor quality and maintenance. The NDSA and the Commission reports have made it clear it required a deeper and more comprehensive investigation is on all these issues.

Inter-state entities, various departments and agencies of the Central and State Governments are involved in this project. Since Central Public Sector Undertakings like WAPCOS and financial institutions like PFC and REC are involved in the design, construction and financing of the project, the government decided to hand over this case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hence, the House took a decision to hand over the investigation of the Kaleshwaram project case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

During the debate on Ghose Commission report in the assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Kaleshwaram Corporation was formed for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project and borrowed Rs. 85,449 crores. The previous BRS government borrowed Rs. 27,738 crores at 11.5 percent interest from Power Finance Corporation and another Rs. 30,536 crores borrowed at 12 percent interest.

" We have paid Rs. 19,879 crores as principal amount for the loans they took so far. Rs. 29,956 crores was paid as interest to various banks. A total of Rs. 49,835 crores have been paid to banks so far. We still have a burden of Rs. 60,869 crores" the CM said that it required Rs 47,000 crore to complete the leftover works in Kaleshwaram project.

The CM noted that On October 21, 2020, the engineer filed a complaint of the damage of the barrage at Mahadevpur police station. The then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also received a report . Police forces were deployed around Medigadda at that time and not even a single person was allowed to come.

The chief minister pointed out that it was KCR who shifted the barrage to Medigadda from Tummidihatti. The reason for changing the technology was the then Irrigation minister T Harish Rao. The CM alleged that the BRS rulers swindled public money through Kaleshwaram project. The government an enquiry as per the guidelines, CM Revanth Reddy