Live
- Kuruba Sangam welcomes decision to provide Kalyana Mandapam for free
- Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan
- MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow
- A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
- Political slugfest in Bengal as TMC now targets CAG after ED & CBI
- Death toll from Ukraine's strike on occupied city rises to 28
- Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested
- Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
- Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe
- Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January
Just In
Telangana govt. honours Padma award winners including Chiranjeevi and Venkaiah Naidu
Highlights
Telangana Government felicitated the Padma awardees. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in the program held at Shilpa Kalavedika.
Telangana Government felicitated the Padma awardees. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in the program held at Shilpa Kalavedika.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Megastar Chiranjeevi and six others have been honored by the government as Padma Award recipients. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated popular actor Chiranjeevi on Saturday.
The Chief Minister attended the dinner organized by Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the announcement of the Padma Vibhushan award. He said that Chiranjeevi getting the award is a matter of pride for all of us.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS