Telangana govt. honours Padma award winners including Chiranjeevi and Venkaiah Naidu

Telangana Government felicitated the Padma awardees. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in the program held at Shilpa Kalavedika.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Megastar Chiranjeevi and six others have been honored by the government as Padma Award recipients. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated popular actor Chiranjeevi on Saturday.

The Chief Minister attended the dinner organized by Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the announcement of the Padma Vibhushan award. He said that Chiranjeevi getting the award is a matter of pride for all of us.