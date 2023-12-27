Live
Just In
Telangana Govt issues orders on waivers on traffic challan
Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Tuesday issued orders for waiver of traffic challan imposed under Motor Vehicle Act on various categories of vehicles for different violations with immediate effect.
According to the orders, the waiver of fine amount for two-wheelers and three-wheelers – 80 per cent, TSRTC buses – 90 per cent, light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles – 60 per cent. The discounts on traffic challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. Once the payment is done, the remaining amount will be automatically waived.
The notification adds, in recent years, the e-challan pendency is in huge numbers and due to Covid-19 pandemic many of the vehicle owners have not cleared the e-challans. Many vehicles like two-wheelers, three-wheelers are not able to pay the huge pending fines as these are more than the cost of the vehicle. Hence, it is proposed to clear the huge pendency of traffic e-challans by adopting specific criteria to clear the pending challans. It was requested to give a discount on pending fine, wheeler-wise. The State government after careful examination of the matter decided to waive off the fine amount.
In an e-challan portal, the sum of pending traffic challans will be displayed as usual and depending on the kind and model of vehicle, the discount amount will be available.