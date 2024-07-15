Telangana govt. launches Online Application Portal for CMRF

In a significant move to prevent misuse of funds and ensure that they reach the deserving beneficiaries, the State Government (Congress Govt.) has launched an online application portal for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, aims to streamline the process of providing financial assistance to those in need.



Local ministers, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs have been assigned a login ID to access the CMRF portal and enter details of patients seeking assistance. This step will help verify the accuracy of the certificates submitted by the victims and ensure that funds are allocated to the right recipients. The online portal, developed under the guidance of the Center for Good Governance, will centralize the application process and improve transparency in fund distribution.

Applicants are required to upload their recommendation letters from local representatives, along with their bank account details, on the website. Upon submission, a unique code will be provided for the CMRF application, and original medical bills must be submitted to the Secretariat for verification. The application will then be forwarded to respective hospitals for confirmation before approval.

Once approved, a check with the beneficiary's account number printed on it will be prepared and handed over to the applicants by their representatives. This measure aims to reduce the risk of check misplacement and ensure that the funds reach the intended recipients promptly.

The implementation of an online portal for CMRF applications marks a step towards efficient and transparent distribution of funds, addressing concerns of past fund diversion. The government's commitment to accountability and fairness in fund allocation is evident through this new initiative.