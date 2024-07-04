Telangana govt lifts ban on employee transfers, issues new orders

Hyderabad: The State government has lifted a ban on the transfer of government employees working in all departments and issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. The deadline for the transfers is July 20. The ban on transfers will come into force with effect from July 21.

Husband and wife cases, disability of 70 per cent and employees on health grounds will be given priority to transfer to another place of their choice. According to the orders, the employees retiring before June 30, 2025, would be transferred if they opted for transfers. Employees with mentally retarded children will be transferred to a place where medical facilities are available. Once the transfers are effected on medical and personal grounds, the head of the department will verify the truthfulness of the reasons in a few test cases and report to the government.

The order also explained the qualifying services, criteria, and procedure for the transfer of the employees. The revenue-generating departments will follow separate guidelines for the transfer of officials. The general provision of presidential order would be followed in the transfers.