Telangana govt makes wearing face masks mandatory

Telangana: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders making face masks mandatory for people in the state to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

According to a scientific study, many people infected with coronavirus has not shown any symptoms. Hence, the government made the face masks mandatory to the people while stepping out of their homes.

The coronavirus is being spread through droplets and mucus. These droplets and mucus come out when a person coughs or sneezes. Wearing the masks will be helpful in blocking droplets and protect from inhaling it.

The masks should be at least a two-layered cotton cloth that should not leave any space between the face and the mask, the orders said.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Delhi have already made wearing masks mandatory to their citizens.