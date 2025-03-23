Telangana Govt Offers 50% Subsidy on Agricultural Machinery for Women Farmers.

As part of the agricultural mechanization initiative, the Telangana government is providing farming equipment to women farmers under the SM AM scheme at a 50% subsidy.

Aija Mandal: 17 Units Worth ₹2.08 Lakhs

A total of 17 units will be distributed in Aija Mandal, including:

Battery Sprayers: 6 units (4 for General Women, 1 for SC Women, 1 for ST Women) – Subsidy fee: ₹1,000 per unit.

Taiwan Sprayers: 6 units (5 for General Women, 1 for SC Women) – Subsidy fee: ₹9,000 per unit.

Roto Weeders: 2 units (1 for General Women, 1 for SC Women) – Subsidy fee: ₹48,000 per unit.

Seed-Fertilizer Machines, Cultivators, MB Ploughs, KGVLs: 3 units (1 for General Women, 2 for SC Women) – Subsidy fee: ₹19,333 per unit.

Alampur Division: 8 Units Worth ₹13.13 Lakhs

In Alampur Division, the following machinery will be provided under subsidy:

Bund Former: 1 unit (SC Woman) – ₹13,000 subsidy.

Power Weeder: 1 unit (General Woman) – ₹35,000 subsidy.

Bush Cutter: 1 unit (General Woman) – ₹35,000 subsidy.

Seed cum Fertilizer Drill: 2 units (General Women) – ₹30,000 subsidy per unit.

Power Tiller: 1 unit (General Woman) – ₹1 Lakh subsidy.

Tractor: 1 unit (SC Woman) – ₹5 Lakh subsidy.

Rice Straw Baler: 1 unit (General Woman) – ₹1 Lakh subsidy.

Drone: 1 unit (General Woman) – ₹5 Lakh subsidy.

The Department of Agriculture will oversee the distribution of these agricultural tools in Aija Mandal and Alampur Division.

Eligibility Criteria for Subsidy

To avail of the subsidy, women farmers must meet the following criteria:

1. The land must be registered in the applicant’s name.

2. Required documents:

Land Passbook

Aadhaar Card

Tractor RC (for tractor-related equipment only).

Women farmers meeting the criteria are encouraged to apply before the deadline. For further details, they can contact the Mandal Agriculture Officer.