Telangana govt promotes class 1 to IX students to higher classes without exams

The Telangana State government on Tuesday has reportedly issued an order promoting the students of Classes I to IX studying to next classes. This order is said to be applicable for the government, aided, and private unaided schools whos pursued the academics for the year 2019-20 to the next higher classes in the academic year 2020-21.

The decision has come after a special cabinet meeting where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said that all students of Classes I to IX studying would be promoted to the next higher class. As the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations could not be conducted amid lockdown arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision to pass all the students to the next classes has been taken. Moreover, there is no detention system in place.

In the order, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran said: "Government, after careful examination of the matter and keeping in view of the hardship caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now decide to cancel the SA-II exams for the Classes I to IX and order to promote all students of the Classes I to IX studying in the government, aided and private unaided schools during the academic year 2019-20 to next higher classes in the academic year 2020-21."

The government has instructed the Commissioner of School Education to take necessary action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Telangana cabinet meeting on the way to discuss the extension of lockdown where the chief minister KCR and ministers would decide on the extension of Telangana lockdown. It is speculated that the cabinet would give the nod for the continuation of lockdown till May 30.