Telangana govt. releases Rs 2,931 crore for Aasara pension

The Telangana government on Wednesday released Rs 2,931.17 crore to distribute Aasara pensions. The Panchayat Raj and rural development of Telangana have issued the orders with respect to the release funds for the third quarter of the financial year.

About 38.32 lakhs of people in different categories are benefiting with the Aasara pension scheme of the government. Senior citizens, widowed women, disabled, single women, weavers, toddy tappers, HIV and filarial patients are being given monthly-pensions.

The government is spending Rs 977 crore per month for Aasara pension, the centre's contribution is Rs 210 crore for the entire financial year. An amount of Rs 11,725 crore had been allocated by the state for 2020-21.

During the assembly session earlier this month, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the government is planning to reduce the age-limit of old age pension to 57 years from the present 65 years so that more number of senior citizens will benefit from the scheme.

According to the minister, the government had spent Rs 31,902.91 crore towards the scheme so far.

Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques distributed:

MLA Banoth Shankar Naik has distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district. The MLA also distributed pattadar passbooks to the farmers.