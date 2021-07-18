Telangana govt. revises land rates in the state, expected to issue orders soon

The process of revising government prices for agricultural lands, vacant lands, flats, apartments in the state has been completed. The minimum price of agricultural land has been fixed at Rs. 75,000 per acre. The revised prices would be effective from the 20th of this month or from the 1st of August and the government is likely to issue orders soon. The prices were finalised by the Department of Registrations taking rural areas, zonal centers, municipalities (on a population basis), corporations, HMDA-1, HMDA-2, and GHMC as a unit and divided agricultural lands into five categories. In the case of agricultural land, the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) has been merged with the rural areas and the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) have been fixed special prices.

In the case of agricultural land, it has been decided to increase the book value from the current minimum of Rs 10,000 per acre to Rs 75,000. The same is going to be confirmed as the minimum price. Later, the slabs were increased to 30, 40, 50 percent. In the case of flats/apartments the population is taken into consideration. Areas with a population of less than one lakh and over one lakh are priced based on HMDA, GHMC as well as rural areas. The minimum price proposed for panchayats with a population of less than one lakh is Rs.1,000 per square foot.



Meanwhile, when it comes to vacant lands, the minimum price in rural areas is Rs. 200 per square yard, Rs. 300 per zonal center with a population of 50,000 and Rs 400 in municipalities with a population between 50,000 and 1 lakh and Rs. 500 in corporations. The minimum price has been fixed at Rs 1,500 in HMDA-1, Rs 800 in HMDA-2, and Rs 3,000 in GHMC. The maximum price in all types of areas is divided into 3-4 slabs. As a result of this, the maximum price in Jubilee Hills (Commercial) in Hyderabad, currently at Rs 65,000, will go up to Rs 74,500 (30 percent) after the hike. This is the highest government price per square yard in the state.



Government land amendment committees across the state met on Saturday to revise land values. The meetings, which were held at all the district centers, were attended by Collectors, Joint Collectors, ZP CEOs, District Registrars, Sub-Registrars, Municipal Commissioners, RDOs, and Tehsildars in the capacity of Joint Sub-Registrars. The committees considered and approved the land amendment proposals in the respective districts, revenue divisions, zones, and villages. While the Department of Registrations said it is ready to implement the revised values ​​anytime the process is complete, it seems likely that the revised prices will take effect from the 20th of this month. Sources in the Department of Registrations said that in case of postponement, the revised values ​​would come into effect from August 1.



In addition to the revision of land values, the increase in the existing registration fee also seems certain. It is learned that CM KCR has agreed to this and orders will be issued soon increasing the existing 6 percent registration fee to 7.5 percent.