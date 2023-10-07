Telangana Govt rolls out CM’s Breakfast; students relish morning meal

Hyderabad:Telangana government on Friday launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme(Mukhyamantri Alpahara) for the government school children with an aim to feed about 23 lakh government school students. Telangana Ministers including Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Information Technology and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Minister for Medical Health and Finance Harish Rao and Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy launched the scheme at various government schools.





The scheme was launched in selected schools by the Ministers and MLAs in all 119 constituencies. After launching the scheme, the Ministers relished the breakfast along with the students. For the remaining schools, the scheme will be introduced after Dussehra holidays. Speaking after the launch of the Breakfast scheme at Government High School Girls, West Marredpally, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said, “This is an innovative scheme, the first of its kind in the State, would benefit 2.3 million students in 27,147 government and Panchayat Raj schools across the State. The scheme was launched at a cost of around Rs.400 crore.The breakfast is very nutritious along with it is also tasty.”



Stating that a similar scheme in Tamil Nadu is being implemented for school children of Classes 1 to 5, KTR said a team of officials who had gone to Tamil Nadu to study the model had come up with a better model. “Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted that the scheme be implemented for students up to Class 10 in Telangana and same has been implemented.

The main objective of the scheme is to ensure that students whose parents go to work early in the morning should not come to schools and attend classes on empty stomachs.