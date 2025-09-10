Live
- Preparations begin for national women’s empowerment meet
- Wordle September 10, 2025 – Puzzle #1544 Answer & Hints (POUTY)
- Indian knowledge is supreme: Allam
- Bollineni Nursing college students honoured by Guv
- SVCE holds smart communication skills training
- Telangana govt sets up relief centre for to assist those stranded in Nepal
- Tirupati farmers hit streets demanding urea procurement
- Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
- Nepal's Gen Z Movement Demands Constitutional Reform And Asset Recovery After Government Collapse
- Deepika Padukone Turns Baker for Daughter Dua’s First Birthday
Telangana govt sets up relief centre for to assist those stranded in Nepal
Several residents of Telangana are currently stranded in Nepal due to escalating violence linked to widespread protests in the country.
Several residents of Telangana are currently stranded in Nepal due to escalating violence linked to widespread protests in the country. In response to the situation, the state government has established a relief centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, aimed at providing necessary assistance to those affected. A team of three officials has been designated to oversee the operation.
The unrest in Nepal stems from public outcry against a recent ban on social media, leading to violent confrontations. Furthermore, the political landscape in Nepal has been shaken, with the resignation of the Prime Minister and various ministers.
In addition, ongoing demonstrations regarding political succession have emerged, now referred to as the ‘Nepokid Movement’. The situation remains fluid, as authorities in both nations work to address the concerns of the stranded residents and restore order.