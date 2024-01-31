Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Telangana Govt suspends HMDA official S Balakrishna
Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has suspended tainted HMDA official and RERA Secretary (in charge) Shiva Balakarishna from the services for allegedly amassing the disproportionate assets. The ACB had recently conducted raids on the house and office of Balakrishna and unearthed assets more than Rs 100 crore of the market value.
MA and UD Secretary Dana Kishore issued the orders of the suspension of the HMDA official who faced the allegations of being involved in the land deals and allotted lands to the BRS top leaders in the open auction.
Meanwhile, Nampally Court on Tuesday sent Balakrishna to ACB custody for 8 days. The investigating agency will grill the tainted official and unravel some more information regarding the benami properties owned by some influential leaders in the BRS party.