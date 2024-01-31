  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Govt suspends HMDA official S Balakrishna

Telangana Govt suspends HMDA official S Balakrishna
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has suspended tainted HMDA official and RERA Secretary (in charge) Shiva Balakarishna from the services for...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has suspended tainted HMDA official and RERA Secretary (in charge) Shiva Balakarishna from the services for allegedly amassing the disproportionate assets. The ACB had recently conducted raids on the house and office of Balakrishna and unearthed assets more than Rs 100 crore of the market value.

MA and UD Secretary Dana Kishore issued the orders of the suspension of the HMDA official who faced the allegations of being involved in the land deals and allotted lands to the BRS top leaders in the open auction.

Meanwhile, Nampally Court on Tuesday sent Balakrishna to ACB custody for 8 days. The investigating agency will grill the tainted official and unravel some more information regarding the benami properties owned by some influential leaders in the BRS party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X