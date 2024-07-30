Telangana govt. to disburse second tranche of farmers loan waiver today

In a significant development for farmers in Telangana, the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is set to initiate the second tranche of its loan waiver program today. The formal event will take place at the Assembly premises at 12 PM.

This follows the successful execution of the first installment on July 18, where loans amounting to under Rs. 1 lakh were waived for approximately 11.50 lakh farmers. Over Rs. 6,000 crores has already been deposited into the accounts of these beneficiaries.

As part of the upcoming second tranche, the government aims to assist farmers with loans ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. CM Revanth Reddy's initiative will benefit around 7 lakh farmers, with officials announcing that a total of Rs. 7,000 crores has been allocated for this purpose.

The government is keen on fulfilling its promise to waive off the second tranche by July 31. All arrangements for the event have been finalized, and CM Revanth is expected to formally announce the waiver and transfer funds to the beneficiaries during today.