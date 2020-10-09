Telangana govt. to hold assembly session on Oct 13, 14

Telangana government to hold assembly sessions on October 13 and 14 to take up amendments to GHMC act and some other legislation as suggested by the High Court.

In a release from the Chief Minister's office, it is said that the assembly will take up amendments to bills on October 13 and the same will be passed by the council on the next day.

On October 10, the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held at Pragati Bhavan at 5 pm. The CM would discuss the amendments to the bills and approve it in the meeting. It is learned that the CM would also discuss the procurement of paddy and regulated farming in Yasangi.

In the noon, the Chief Minister would review with agriculture and civil supplies officials on the steps to be taken for regulated farming in Yasangi and procurement of crop yields in Kharif in villages instead of market yards.