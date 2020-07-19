Telangana govt. to launch app for coronavirus patients in home isolation

The Telangana government will be soon launching an app for the asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the state to monitor their health condition. As many of the asymptomatic coronavirus patients are in home isolation, the app will be helpful to the government to learn the patient's health condition.

The data of the patients will be incorporated in the app so that the doctors can interact with the patients. Each doctor can access the data of 50 patients and constantly monitor them. The application is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

Thousands of patients were advised home quarantine in Telangana and the government is constantly monitoring their health status.

According to the officials, retired doctors will be roped in who will interact with the patients through the app and monitor their status regularly. And the doctors will be provided remuneration by the government, the official said.

The doctors should call up the patients everyday and check their health status and prescribe the medicines if required. There is also a video-calling facility available in the app.

It is to be notified that the government is also providing home isolation kits to the patients who are under home isolation. The isolation kits contain masks, sanitisers and medicines required.