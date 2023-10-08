Telangana govt. to set up IVF centre in Gandhi Hospital, Harish Rao thanks KCR

Telangana State Health Minister Harish Rao announced that the Telangana government is introducing the first government IVF center at Gandhi Hospital. He stated that this achievement would be a significant milestone in history and expressed gratitude to KCR on Twitter for providing free access to the most expensive IVF treatment for the people.



Minister Harish Rao emphasized that Telangana state serves as an example for the entire country in various fields. He invited everyone to join in celebrating the unprecedented success of Arogya Telangana, emphasizing the implementation happening in both Telangana and the country.



The Telangana government has established the first in-vitro fertilization (IVF) center in the state for couples facing infertility. The fertility center, costing Rs. 5 crores, is located on the fifth floor of the Mata and Shishu Arogya Kendra building at Gandhi Hospital. Ministers Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the center. Since 2018, Gandhi Hospital has been operating a fertility center using the IUI method, and around 200 women have successfully conceived with the help of medications, as stated by Superintendent Dr. M. Raja Rao.