Telangana govt urges public to report illegal drug activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government, through the Medchal District Drug Control Administration (DCA), has urged citizens to actively report any illegal activities related to addictive drugs and other prohibited substances.

Emphasising public participation, authorities said that timely information can help prevent substance abuse and safeguard public health.

The DCA has appealed to report incidents such as illegal manufacture of addictive drugs in residential, commercial, or industrial premises, sale of addictive drugs without prescription, illegal sale of abortion kits or other prohibited drugs, and any other unlawful activities related to medicines.

Information can be shared via the toll-free number 1800-599-6969 (available on working days from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM), email at [email protected], the official Twitter handle @DCATelangana, the website dca.telangana.gov.in, or directly with the concerned Drug Inspector or Assistant Director.

Authorities assured that all information provided will remain strictly confidential. The DCA urged citizens to join the initiative to curb illegal drug activities and protect community health under the motto: "See? Stop it!"