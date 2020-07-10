Telangana: Grameen e-store caters to needs of rural folks

Hyderabad: To help rural people stay put in their homes and arrest the spread of coronavirus, the Common Services Centers (CSC), an undertaking of Digital India wing of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has launched CSC Grameen E-Store service throughout Telangana.



CSC Grameen E-Store was launched all over India on a pilot basis in April soon after the imposition of Covid-19 lockdown. There are around 7,500 CSCs in Telangana alone, and a total of 1000 E-Stores are registered with them. They are mostly concentrated in rural areas where people face mobility issues in procuring essentials. Nearly 1,000 orders are received from all over the state and so far 3 lakh orders all over India have been delivered, informed Raj Kishore, Head, CSC, AP-TS.

This platform is also helping in creating employment locally. Self-help groups of women folks are able to sell the products. They make the items in their own houses through this platform. It has created employment for 10 lakh people in rural areas, claims the official.

Ranga Reddy district CSC coordinator Shiva Reddy said, "CSC Grameen eStore app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store. To dispel the apprehensions we are taking all necessary precautions such as sanitising the parcels before dropping them at the customers."

The app has three features – My Grocer, Order App and E-Grameen Store. Besides, it also provides an opportunity of doing business for local entrepreneurs using the same platform. It enlists all necessary products such as food, bakery, vegetable and non-Veg items, groceries, fertilizers, seeds and other stuff. A payment gateway is also made available, which allows payment through net-banking, credit card and debit card besides opting for cash on delivery.

Hyderabad-based 'My Grocer' app is one among the apps being launched under e-Store service. This app was developed by its chief operating officer (COO) M Viyaj Kumar as part of Made in India app initiative.