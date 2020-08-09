Telangana: Groom dies hours before marriage in Mahbubnagar

A 25-year-old groom died under mysterious circumstances four hours before marriage here at Amanagal of Mahbubnagar district on Saturday night.

Naresh, son of Mallaiah and Mallamma was supposed to get married to the woman from Nellikuduru Mandal at 9 pm on Saturday. Around 5 pm, Naresh told his parents that he will rest for some time and did not wake up. Naresh was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

The police registered a case and are probing into it.

In a similar case, a groom died of coronavirus a few hours before his marriage while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. He was supposed to get married on August 5.

On July 28, the groom complained of fever and headache. He was taken to a hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. For better treatment, the groom was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to the virus on the day of his marriage.