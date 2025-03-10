Live
- 5 Injured in Small Plane Crash in Pennsylvania
- Ayush Ministry to evaluate potential of Ayurveda formulation for diabetes
- MP: CM Yadav, Union Minister Scindia release tigress in Madhav National Park
- Delhi: Chahal unveils NDMC action plan to tackle summer woes
- Nicole Kidman Wows at SXSW Premiere of Thriller 'Holland'
- Govt seeks additional Rs 51,462 crore in supplementary demand for grants
- Sara Ali Khan asks brother Ibrahim: When are you going to stop blowing up?
- Shiv Sena Telangana Chief Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation for SLBC Tunnel Victims
- NFL Free Agency 2025: Key Signings, Updates, and Rumors During Legal Tampering Period
- BJP’s tally in Bengal Assembly comes down to 65 as another party MLA joins Trinamool
Just In
Telangana Group 1 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now
Highlights
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results for the Group 1 exam after several delays. Candidates can now check their scores on the official TSPSC website. The Group 2 results will be released on Tuesday, and all competitive exam results are expected to be out by March 20, 2025.
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the Group 1 exam results. The Group 2 results will be announced on Tuesday. After several delays, the Group 1 results have been released, and candidates are happy. You can check your results on the official TSPSC website.
Details:
- The Group 1 notification was issued in April 2022, and preliminary exams were held in October 2022.
- The exam was canceled after a question paper leak.
- A second preliminary exam was held in June 2023, but it was also canceled due to issues.
- After the Congress government came to power, a new notification was released with 563 posts.
- The exams were conducted smoothly, and now the results are out.
- A total of 21,093 candidates appeared for the main exam.
The Group 2 results will be released on Tuesday, and all competitive exam results will be out by March 20, 2025.
Next Story