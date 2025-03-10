Telangana Group 1 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the Group 1 exam results. The Group 2 results will be announced on Tuesday. After several delays, the Group 1 results have been released, and candidates are happy. You can check your results on the official TSPSC website.

Details:

The Group 1 notification was issued in April 2022, and preliminary exams were held in October 2022.

The exam was canceled after a question paper leak.

A second preliminary exam was held in June 2023, but it was also canceled due to issues.

After the Congress government came to power, a new notification was released with 563 posts.

The exams were conducted smoothly, and now the results are out.

A total of 21,093 candidates appeared for the main exam.

The Group 2 results will be released on Tuesday, and all competitive exam results will be out by March 20, 2025.