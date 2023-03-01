Telangana: Group II recruitment exam on Aug 29, 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold Group-II services general recruitment examinationrecruitment examinationon August 29 and 30. As many as 5,51,943 candidates applied for the recruitment.

The Commission had notified a total of 783 posts including 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildar in the Land Administration department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors under the Group-II services.

Candidates were asked to download their hall tickets from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the exam.