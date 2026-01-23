PNB Housing Fin stock tumble 10%

New Delhi: Shares of PNB Housing Finance tumbled 10 per cent on the bourses on Thursday after the company's December quarter ended 2025 results failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of the company plunged by 10 per cent each of Rs 837.50 and Rs 838.35 apiece, also its lower circuit level, on the NSE and BSE, respectively. Meanwhile, the markets are trading in the green territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising by 125.73 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 82,035.36.

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 78.90 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,236.40 in the mid-session trade. On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance reported almost an 8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore in the December quarter.