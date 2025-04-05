Telangana Gurukul Vidyalaya Releases TSRJC CET 2025 Notification for Intermediate Admissions

The Telangana State Gurukul Vidyalaya Sanstha has officially announced the TSRJC CET 2025 notification, inviting applications for admissions to the first year of Intermediate English Medium courses in Gurukul Junior Colleges across the state for the academic year 2025-26. A total of 35 Gurukul Junior Colleges are available, comprising 15 colleges for boys and 20 for girls.

Students who secure seats in these prestigious colleges will benefit from free education, as well as accommodation and food facilities. Eligibility is open to students who have completed their 10th class exams in the current academic year. Online applications will be accepted until April 23rd, with a written examination scheduled for May 10th for all applicants.

Admissions will be granted based on ranks obtained in the Telangana State Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (TSRJC CET) 2025. Only those students who have passed the 10th class examination conducted in March 2025 on their first attempt are eligible to apply. An application fee of Rs. 200 is required from each candidate.

The Gurukul Junior Colleges together offer a total of 2,996 seats, with 1,496 seats in the MPC group (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry), 1,440 seats in the BiPC group (Biology, Physics, Chemistry), and 60 seats in the MEC group (Mathematics, Economics, Commerce).

The TSRJC SET exam will consist of 150 objective type questions, totaling 150 marks, covering relevant subjects according to the group chosen by the students. For the MPC group, the subjects include English, Mathematics, and Physical Science; the BiPC group includes English, Biology, and Physical Science; and the MEC group comprises English, Social Studies, and Mathematics. Each subject will have 50 questions, and the exam will last for 2.5 hours. The question paper will be provided in both Telugu and English mediums.

Students and parents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity for quality education at no cost in the esteemed Gurukul Junior Colleges across Telangana.