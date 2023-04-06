Telangana: Hanuman Jayanti procession to be held today under traffic restrictions

The arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti procession to be started on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad were completed. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will attend the first pooja of this yatra, which will begin at 9 am at Gouliguda Rama Mandir.



Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand stepped in to ensure that no untoward incidents took place in this yatra and made all arrangements for strong security along with CCTV surveillance. A mass Hanuman Chalisa will be organized with thousands of Hanuman devotees at Kothi Andhra Bank Square. Bajrang Dal State Convener Siva Ramulu said that all the arrangements for Veera Hanuman Vijaya yatra have been completed.

Traffic Additional CP G. Sudheer Babu said that special arrangements have been made for 'Sri Hanuman Jayanti Vijaya Yatra' till Gouliguda to Tadbund without any difficulty. He said that along with traffic personnel, law and order personnel are also on traffic duty. While making traffic diversions along the Yatra route, alternative routes are also being suggested.

He said that the route is also suggested for those going to Secunderabad, Dilsukhnagar and Uppal between 2 pm and 7 pm. Passengers and motorists can directly call 040-27852482 and 9010203626 if they have any problems or do not understand anything.

Additional CP Sudheer Babu spoke to the media on Wednesday and disclosed the details. The yatra will continue for 12 km from Gouliguda Yatra to Tadbund. This yatra will start from Gouliguda Ram temple at 11.30 am moves through Koti, Sultanbazar, Kachiguda X-road, Narayanguda, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet, Mahankali Temple, Paradise X-road till Tadban Hanuman Temple.