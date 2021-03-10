Telangana: Harika will stay on as tourism ambassador

Adarsh Nagar: Amidst the reports of government removal of the Big Boss fame 'Dettadi' Harika from the post, Telangana State Tourism Corporation Chairman U Srinivas Gupta on Tuesday said that she would continue to hold the post of brand ambassador.

Reacting to the news that the brand ambassador was removed by the government, Srinivas Gupta said that there was no truth in the news that Harika was removed. He said that the Telangana Tourism had suffered because of the corona pandemic and wanted to utilise the popularity of Harika as she has millions of followers on her youtube channel.

There were reports that Harika was removed as ambassador as her appointment was reportedly made without the knowledge of Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. It was alleged that the tourism minister had asked the chief secretary Somesh Kumar to cancel the orders.

Gupta said that the Corporation was going forward after consultations with minister and higher officials but few were indulging in misleading by stating that Harika was removed. He said that Harika would be paid Rs 1.25 lakh per month for four to five promotional videos on Telangana tourism.