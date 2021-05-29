Telangana: Harish Rao in GoM to examine concession to Covid material

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been nominated as one of the eight members of Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the issue of GST concessions and exemptions to Covid relief material.

The GoM will discuss the issue of GST concession on Covid vaccines, drugs and medicines and testing kits for corona detection.

Medical grade oxygen, pulse oxymetres, hand sanitisers and other Covid-related medical equipment will also get a GST relief soon.

The GoM will be assisted by committee of officers from the State and the Central governments.