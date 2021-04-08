Telangana HC asks govt. to impose restrictions on liquor shops, movie theatres

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to impose restrictions on liquor shops, pubs and clubs selling liquor and cinema theatres in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.



The government submitted a report on the measures being taken up to contain the virus. Responding to it, the court asked the government to increase RT-PCR tests and restrict the entry of people from other states coming without the coronavirus test reports.

The court also asked the government to vaccinate the employees in the offices with a staff of 100 people.