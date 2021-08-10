Telangana HC directs govt. to file counter on Teenmar Mallanna's plea

Telangana high court on Tuesday directed the police department and the government to file counter affidavit on Teenmar Mallanna's petition who approached the court alleging that he was being harassed by the police by registering several cases against him.



He further stated that CCS and Chilakalaguda police registered numerous cases against him and asked the court to direct the police department not to ask him to go to the police station and further asked to do the interrogation through online.

The court which dealt with the plea directed the government and police department to file a counter and adjourned the matter for two weeks.