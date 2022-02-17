Telangana HC green signals for sale of government lands

Telangana high court on Thursday issued a green signal for the sale of government lands in the state. The court said that sale of government lands could be wronged. However, it clarified that to the government that land sales should be done transparently like issuing tenders and e-auctions.

The court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Vijayashanti who challenged the notification issued by the government in September last year for the sale of land in Kokapeta and Khanamet under the HMDA.

The Chief Justice of High Court Justice Satish Chandra said that the petitioner did not state the legal provision to tell the government not to sell their lands. It added that the government could sell their lands as per the rules and regulations and closed the case.

It is known that the Kokapet and Khanamet land auctions fetched a total of Rs 2,729.78 crore from 13 plots from the state government which earlier estimated to generate Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore. The lands were sold through e-auction which got a tremendous response from the realtors and construction companies.