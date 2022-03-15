Telangana HC orders traders to vacate Gaddi Annaram market by March 18

Telangana high court on Tuesday directed the traders to vacate Gaddi Annaram market by March 18. It said that it is unfortunate to create hurdles for the construction of super speciality hospital.

The government decided to transfer Gaddi Annaram market to Bata Singaram logistics park on a temporarily until a full-fledged market is built at Koheda. It is known that the court was hearing the petition filed by the traders stating that there are no proper facilities for the market at Bata Singaram.

Earlier, the court directed the market department to allow the traders to operate the market for a month. The market was also opened by the officials after the traders approached the court again.

On the directions of the court, the marketing department chief secretary and director were present who said that they have stopped the demolition of sheds at the market after the court orders. The court which heard the petition today ordered the traders to vacate the market and adjourned the case to two weeks.