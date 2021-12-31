Telangana HC says cannot impose restrictions on New Year celebrations

Telangana high court on Friday said that it cannot impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in Hyderabad and asserted that the state government will take decisions on the celebrations based on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The court was dealing with the petitions filed by the advocates against the state government's decision on extending the timings of bars and pubs on the New Year eve. They asked the court to impose restrictions on the New Year celebrations like Maharashtra and Delhi.



Stating the it will not interfere in the government's decision, the high court asked the state government to follow the centre's guidelines. It also said that the state completed 100 per cent vaccination of first dose and 66 per cent of the second dose of vaccine.



The HC also directed the government to submit a report on the actions taken against the people violating the norms and adjourned the matter to January 4.

