Telangana HC takes suomoto cognizance of advocates' murder

The Telangana High Court on Thursday took suomoto cognizance of the murder of advocate couple in the broadday light in Peddapalli district. Stating that the murders shook the state, the two judge panel ordered proper investigation and asked the advocate general to submit a report by March 1.

The court also sent notices to the government and the police department and asked to gather all the information and store it securely. "As two RTC buses when present at the site and the court asked to identify the passengers and take all as the witnesses.

Also, all the videos which are being circulated on social media should be taken as evidence after verification," the court said.

Meanwhile, the advocate general assured the court that no one will be spared and all those involved will be prosecuted and punished. The court adjourned the matter to March 1.