Telangana: Health Director Srinivasa Rao blames it on rallies

Hyderabad: Toli Ekadasi festivities, ongoing Bonalu celebrations, Bakrid and political activities, such as rallies and dharnas have become a cause of concern for the Health department.

If the state government does not take measures to ensure that all health protocols like using masks and maintaining social distance are followed, it could result in a surge in Covid cases, warns State Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao. He appealed to the people to see that safety becomes part and parcel of their day to day activities. He expressed concern over an alarming rise in political activity during the past one week in the state.

It has been noticed that neither the public representatives nor party workers are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance during the rallies. Stating that political leaders are putting lives of the people at risk, the Health Director attributed the recent increase of cases in some districts to the political activity. He said the number of Covid cases is increasing where the political activities are on. He said it was yet not the right time to take out rallies or yatras. Dr Srinivas Rao said the people have been violating all Covid norms in districts like Khammam, Suryapet, Mancherial and Peddapalli resulting in fresh cases of corona.

Though the number of Covid cases has declined in the state, people should understand that it has not yet gone completely. Unless all are vaccinated, the risk factor cannot be rules out, he added.



Of late, there has been an increase in family functions like cradle ceremonies without adhering to Covid protocols, he said, and urged the people to avoid inviting people for functions and gatherings during the festivals like Bonalu and Bakrid. "It is safe and advisable to celebrate the festivals on a low key this year too," he said, adding that the people should understand that delta variant is airborne and hence wearing of masks is a must.