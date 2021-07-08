Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Health supervisor dies of black fungus in Peddapalli

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In yet another case, a health supervisor died of black fungus here at Peddapalli district of Telangana.

In yet another case, a health supervisor died of black fungus here at Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Getting into details, the man identified as Jagannadam was working as a supervisor at a primary healthcare centre in Raginedu mandal of the district. It is learned that the man had been infected by the coronavirus and recovered. However, after a few days he was infected with the black fungus and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Jagannadam's health condition deteriorated and was referred to a hospital in Hyderabad. He died on the mid way while being taken to the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X