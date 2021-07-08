Telangana: Health supervisor dies of black fungus in Peddapalli

In yet another case, a health supervisor died of black fungus here at Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Getting into details, the man identified as Jagannadam was working as a supervisor at a primary healthcare centre in Raginedu mandal of the district. It is learned that the man had been infected by the coronavirus and recovered. However, after a few days he was infected with the black fungus and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Jagannadam's health condition deteriorated and was referred to a hospital in Hyderabad. He died on the mid way while being taken to the hospital.